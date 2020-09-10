Lucille Elizabeth Dunham



Salem - Lucille was born in Newberg, OR on May 31, 1934 and passed away on July 7th, 2020 in Salem. She was the daughter of John and Bessie Speer. Lucille attended Cascade Union high school where she met Don Dunham. The high school sweethearts married June 2, 1956 and were together 64 years.



Lucille is survived by her husband Don and their children Kathie Dunham, Susan (Paul) Metzsch and Carol (Bill) Adams. She was also blessed with 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by her siblings Margaret Clarkson, Howard (Sharon) Speer and Gene Speer. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 4 brothers.



Lucille loved working in her flowers, gardening, cooking, fishing, camping and traveling. She especially enjoyed trips she and Don took through the southwestern states and Alaska. Lucille also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



We all loved her and among the things we will miss is her smile, her kindness and how thoughtful she was to both friends and strangers.



To our beautiful beloved wife, mother and grandmother, you are loved and will be greatly missed forever.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store