Lucille Marie (Gilliam) McCurdy

Lucille Marie (Gilliam) McCurdy Obituary
Lucille Marie McCurdy (Gilliam)

1/31/1937 - 8/26/2019

Louie was born to Thomas Ples and Violet Virginia (Fortier) Gilliam in Longview, Washington. Their residence was in Clatskanie, Oregon. Thomas was born in Desark, Arkansas and Violet in Linton, Oregon. She graduated from Kalama High School in 1955. In 1958 she met and married Kent McCurdy at Western Washington College of Education in Bellingham, Wash. Together they had three children, Maureen, Salem, Karen, Santee, CA, and Scott, Keizer. Louie grew up in Kalama, WA. During the depression and war years, she and her family dug clams,fished, gleaned crops and foraged in the forests where Tom was also a logger. She sang and danced as a teenager and managed to save enough money to put herself through college. She was a school teacher in Auburn, WA for several years. She also knitted items like sweaters and afghans on special orders to make extra money. Above all she was a great mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Louie is survived by her husband, Kent, her children and many grand and great-grandchildren. Also by many boys that had our home as a safe haven. If anyone feels they need to give a tribute, make it to .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 31, 2019
