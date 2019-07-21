|
Lucille May Zandol
Salem - December 12 1952-June 26 2019
Lucy passed away peacefully at Salem Hospital, with her husband Ken, children & Grandchildren by her side.
Lucy was born in Japan to Toshiko & Maurice Irish. After about 6 months, moved to Washington State, Germany, and then to Fort Ord California where Lucy's father was a drill instructor. In 1959 they moved to Salem.
Lucy graduated from North Salem High, took a summer job for Marion Co. where she became a plans checker.
She then went to work for a local builder drawing house plans. Her big break came when she went to work for the developer of King City & Charbonneau and became in charge of new construction, Farm home statewide and a subdivision in Forest Park in Portland. Lucy developed a manual for qualifying new home buyers for Farm Home, the manual is still used by the Federal Government today.
After commuting for 4 years & Meeting her future husband Ken decided to try something different. In their 1st Year of Marriage, Lucy & Ken built 6 Farm home houses in there spare time after work and weekends. After that lucy toned it down to become an Escrow Officer for a local title company where she worked for 30 years, before retiring in 2017.
Lucy was one of those people that got more done by 9:00 am than most people do all day!
Gardening & landscaping on their small acreage in Keizer was lucy's passion, she had literally everything from fruits to nuts. She always had a big garden with many eatables, her favorite was Blue lake pole green beans, and always had enough for all her friends. Lucy was an excellent baker and cook nothing went to waste.
Lucy excelled in arts & crafts, at one time taught a watercolor painting class. Remolding was a love of hers, working on their 110-year-old farm house was a 25-year project. Lucy was as much at home in Home Depot as she was at Nordstrom's. She also enjoyed fishing, clamming, bowling & antiquing.
On one of her many travels, she got to touch the statue of liberty, which was one of the biggest highlights of her travels. She also went back to Japan twice to visit.
To say Lucy loved animals would be an understatement, she once had 17 cats simply because they needed a home. Jack (mini ausi) and Jill (yellow lab), the dogs, were very devoted to her and always by her side.
Lucy is survived by her husband & best friend Ken Zandol, Mother Toi Heibert, Sons Cameron Zandol. Eli Ritter, Jacob Ritter, Daughter Stacee Zandol, and 12 grandchildren.
Lucy & Ken were married for 34 years. No service is planned at this time.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019