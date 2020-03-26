|
|
Lucy Naomi Barham Justis Massey
A skilled midwife untangled the cord from Lucy's neck as she was delivered to Esther Louise Barham and Jesse Alba Barham in a family logging camp in Ashland, Oregon, on September 3, 1922.
Lucy graduated from Salem High School in the 1940 class with Governor/Senator Mark O. Hatfield. She attended Seattle Pacific College and earned her R.N. degree at Emanuel Hospital in 1945. Lucy provided nursing at various Oregon and Washington hospitals, doctor's clinics, residential care facilities, and state institutions from 1945 through 1998. After retirement she worked for DHS, the Father Taaffe Foundation, and private patients, leaving employment at the age of 85. Those who knew her could understand why co-workers referred to her as "St. Lucy". Lucy happily blessed many lives over 97 years.
In 1947, Lucy married Joseph Donald Justis. In 1972, she married Chester Lynn Massey. Both husbands passed before her, as did both parents. Lucy's daughter Karen Justis Hafner and son William McDonald (Don) Justis remain; her son Clayton David Justis died in infancy in 1955. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, their children and her cousins. Living in-laws still treasure her. Eight siblings:all predeceased her.
Lucy passed into her heavenly home on March 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in May at the Salem First Free Methodist Church, at the corner of Silverton Road and 45th NE, where generations of her family attended. Memorial gifts may go to the Salem First Free Methodist Church in her name. Interment will occur at Amity Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020