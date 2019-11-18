|
Luella Mae Wiens
Salem - Luella Mae Wiens, dedicated wife and mother of four children, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on November 14, 2019. Luella was born on May 13, 1931 in Lynch Nebraska, the second daughter to Roy and Ida (Rust) Nelson. Roy and Ida farmed in Nebraska, until a fire destroyed their home on April 19, 1943. After this devastating loss, the family decided to move to Oregon, where several of Ida's siblings were already living. They settled in Dallas in October of 1943. Luella graduated from Dallas High School in 1948.
Following graduation Luella attend a year at the University of Oregon, and worked for the accounting firm of Stacey & Co. During this time, she dated and fell in love with Gene Wiens, her former classmate from Dallas High School. Gene was attending Oregon State University, was in the Reserve Officer Training Corp, and majoring in Business. When Gene graduated from OSU, he was stationed in Ft. Benning Georgia. It was there that he realized that Luella was the love of his life. He wrote her a letter asking for her hand in marriage. She accepted and the two were married on April 4, 1952 in Dallas, Oregon.
The following 21 years Luella devoted her life to her husband, raising her children, and serving the country she loved as an army wife. Luella gave birth to their first child, Cheryl, while Gene served in Buedingen, Germany. Daughter Susan followed while Gene was stationed again in Ft. Benning Georgia. Steve was born in Monterey California, while Gene, now a Captain, attended Vietnamese language school. Jonathan followed some six years later while the family served a tour of duty in Berlin Germany.
When they retired from Army life, Luella and Gene returned to Oregon settling in Salem. Luella's devotion to service did not end but continued and expanded. Luella spent over a decade associated with Women's Aglow, a non-denomination evangelical women's organization, retiring from that group as Vice President of Retreats and Treasurer. She then served as Women's Ministries Coordinator at Westgate Christian Church for 8 years.
Devoted members of Salem Alliance Church in Salem, Luella and Gene led a young married Bible study for ten years and faithfully hosted the Upper Room at the Broadway Commons on Thursday mornings. Every Monday for the past 10 years (unless she was on vacation), Luella could be found with a group of church members counting the previous Sunday's offering and preparing the deposit. She was proud that at 88 she was the one to make entries in the computer and reconcile the deposit.
Luella's life of service was an outpouring of her lifelong faith and trust in God. Philippians 4:4 has been her guide and solace. "Always be full of joy in the Lord, I say again rejoice!" Those who knew and loved her would agree that her life was a true reflection of this verse.
Luella is survived by the love of her life Gene, daughter Cheryl Rabe (Dan), daughter Susan Montgomery (Mark), son Steve Wiens (Janet), son Jonathan, thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sisters Ruthanne Whitley and Marjorie McKay, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be at Salem Alliance Church on Friday at 11:00am. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019