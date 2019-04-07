|
Lydia Farris
Roseville - Lydia Farris passed away peacefully in Roseville, CA on March 13, 2019 one month before her 100th birthday.
She lived in Salem and Albany for 80 years. Lydia was born in Ellis Kansas to William and Louise Spreen and moved to Oregon in 1939. She married William Farris in 1946 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany until his death in1978. Lydia never remarried. She worked for NW Bell who later became Century Link for 39 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and loved Ma Bell. Her dedication is honored with her pink princess phone currently displayed at the Telephone Museum in Portland.
Lydia was blessed to travel the world and especially loved Branson Missouri Musicals.
Lydia integrated into Redeemer Lutheran Church by faithfully attending and serving the congregation and created their weekly newsletter for 25 years. She was part of the Stephens Ministry of helping others. She crafted pine needle crafts, knitted prayer shawls for Veterans and loved to walk and bake casseroles.
Lydia will be buried in Willamette National Cemetery with her husband after a Memorial at Redeemer Lutheran Church on what would have been her 100th birthday in April.
In lieu of flowers Lydia asked that remembrances be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Lydia lived a long and great life. The Lord's Prayer was her daily guide.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019