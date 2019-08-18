|
Lyle Cooley
Dallas - Lyle Edwin Cooley, 66, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Aug. 15th at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1952 in Dallas, OR. to Lloyd and Barbara Cooley and raised there. He graduated from Dallas High in 1970, and graduated from Clatsop Community College in Astoria, Or. in 1972 with an Associates degree in Animal Technology. While attending college, He met the love of his life Shawna Sackett. They married in November 1972 and were blessed with 3 children.
Lyle enjoyed coaching his kids' soccer teams and daughter's softball teams. He was a Cubmaster and Scoutmaster for many years and started Troop 288 in Dallas. He loved hunting, fishing, camping with family, hiking into lakes with
co-workers, and golfing with friends. He was his grandkids' biggest fan, cheering them on in their sport activities.
Lyle worked for the City of Dallas for 31 years. He started in the Water dept, moved over to Street Foreman, and eventually moving back into the Water dept as Supervisor. He retired in 2004. After retirement he enjoyed travelling with his wife Shawna to all 50 states, 48 national parks, 10 Canadian provinces, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Norway. He enjoyed Wednesday mornings having coffee and conversations with co-retirees at Washington St.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Barbara Cooley, and brother Terry Cooley. He is survived by his wife Shawna of 46 years, sons Steven Cooley, Jason (Tracy) Cooley, and daughter Sarah Cooley. Sister Donna (Lonny) Thomas, brother Ron (Teri) Cooley, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 at 11am at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
Private interment services will be at a later date for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Willamette Valley Hospice or . Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. Please visit www.dallastribute.com for more information.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019