Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Salem Elks Lodge
2336 Turner Rd SE
Salem, OR
Salem - Lyle Harlan Myren, 88, passed away on May 31, 2019, in Salem Oregon after an 8 month battle with a leg fracture, and lung cancer. Lyle was born June 07, 1930 in Bismarck North Dakota; he married Elinor H Mulvihill in August of 1953. Lyle and Elinor lived on 60 acres near Scotts Mills, Oregon where they raised two daughters, and a son. Lyle enjoyed working on the farm as well as buying, selling used vehicles, and machinery. Lyle served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and received an honorable discharge at the completion of his service. Lyle worked first for Valley Telephone which then became Sunnyside Telephone, then Continental Telephone, and eventually CONTEL. He retired after a full career with the same company. Elinor passed away in 2002, after 49 years together. Lyle sold the farm, and moved to Paradise Island retirement community in Salem in 2003. Lyle enjoyed traveling and visiting casinos. Lyle is survived by daughter; Elise Dirlam of Scotts Mills Oregon, Susan Lehner of Jefferson Oregon, and son; Steve Myren of Boardman Oregon, grandchildren; Casper, Shawn, and Caitlyn, Great-grandchildren; Chloe, Cuinten, Claire, Conley, Tyler Jr, and Nolan. He will be missed greatly by family, friends, and especially by his special friend; Nancy Powell who was his traveling companion, and love for the past 8 years. There will be a Celebration of Life at, 3:00pm Saturday, July 13th at the Salem Elks Lodge, 2336 Turner Rd SE, Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to the Cancer . Assisting the Family Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from June 5 to June 12, 2019
