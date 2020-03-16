|
|
Lyman Smith, Jr.
Monmouth - Lyman Smith passed away at the age of 93 in Corvallis on March 4. He was born in Tenino, Washington in 1927 to Chester and Mabel Smith. He had an older sister Virginia. His parents owned a restaurant in Tenino for 21 years until they decided to move to Corvallis in 1942. Dad graduated from Corvallis High School in January 1945 and immediately signed up for the Navy. He was sent to Guam, Kwajalein and the Bikini Islands where he served as a Coxswain. He was discharged when the war ended in August 1945. He came back and worked at Standard Oil in Corvallis for a few years. He met our mother Pat on a blind date while she was attending Oregon State. They got married on August 27, 1949. He worked for our grandfather on the family farm until 1979 when he and mom moved to Monmouth after the farm was sold.
They had four children, Jan (Barry), Terry, Tim (Debbie) and Scott. There are 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed going with Mom to the Polk County Museum weekly to help out. He was a big-time fan of OSU sports. After our mom passed away in 2008, he enjoyed going to the Monmouth Senior Center and "Wii" bowled on Tuesdays and Thursdays. While there, he met his girlfriend Trish and they enjoyed many drives in the country.
In the last few months, he resided in Corvallis at an assisted living center where he joked and teased his caregivers.
Dad's service will take place Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 am at Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 S Oak Grove Road NW, Salem. In lieu of flowers, you can make contributions to the Monmouth Senior Center and Polk County Museum.
Farnstrom Mortuary is handling services. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020