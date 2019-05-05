Services Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory 605 Commercial St SE Salem , OR 97301 (503) 3642257 Resources More Obituaries for Lyn Sigurdson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lyn Sigurdson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lyn Sigurdson



Salem - Lyn Sigurdson, a pioneer in "learning through discovery" for preschool and kindergarten, has passed on in her late 70's. She leaves behind a legacy of love and learning that has touched countless lives.



After a decade of teaching in the Salem public schools, Lyn began working with young children in 1976. Together with her husband, she eventually built her own facility in south Salem called the Treehouse School. "Teacher Lyn" was the owner and director of the school, which later became known as Bud to Blossom, and operates successfully to this day. She spent many hours creating a landscaped wonderland around the grounds to help inspire the kids. Lyn was a devoted mother who applied her "discovery method" of learning to the raising of her own children, as well.



Lyn is survived by her three children, Kirk, Karin (and husband Jon), and Elin (and husband Phil), and by her loving husband, Ed, who cared for Lyn during a medically incurable physical challenge. She will also be missed dearly by her sister Joan, brother David, as well as her two grandsons, Eric and Collin.



Lyn and Ed met at OSU in 1960, and were married two years later at a cute, peak-roofed chapel in the town of Corvallis. The two were best friends as well as marriage partners for over five and a half decades. Theirs was an epic love story, the likes of which is rarely seen.



Both have been devoted members of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, located across from Bush's Pasture Park in Salem, OR. Lyn taught Sunday school for over forty years and played the piano while the children sang hymns. As a girl in high school, she played the organ at church in her home town of Palo Alto, CA.



Lyn and Ed took great pleasure in drafting the unique architecture of their dream house. In the summer of 1975, the couple started construction atop a hill of forests and meadows, surrounded by rolling hills. Lyn worked right alongside Ed, after his "little bulldozer that could" managed to clear a road up through dense brush and oak trees. Together, they transformed this rough terrain into a beautiful oasis.



Last spring, a gorgeous, wild peacock appeared at their home. Soon, he became a daily visitor who stood on the deck beside her study area and became fast friends with Lyn. He even went so far as to peck affectionately on the sliding glass door, responding when she spoke with him. This loyal peacock was roosting nearby when Lyn passed on at her home, located on the outskirts of south Salem.



Church friends introduced Lyn and Ed to Horseshoe Lake, nestled high in the Oregon Cascades next to Mount Jefferson. The two would fall in love with the spot and camp there annually with the entire family, rain or shine, for half a century. Her children have been continuing the tradition and plan to keep camping along the banks of Horseshoe with their kids for many years to come.



As Lyn requested, there will be no funeral service, but the family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 935 High Street, SE, Salem OR (directly across High Street from the Bush Park rose garden). The event will be on June 1st between 2:00 and 4:00. It will be informal and those present will be invited to share an uplifting or amusing thought of Lyn. Everyone who knew or was touched by Lyn is invited to attend. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries