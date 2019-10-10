|
|
Lyndsey Beeler
Salem - January 19th 1980 - October 4th 2019
It was a rough start. At birth, rather than being placed in her mother's loving arms, Lyndsey was handed to an attending nurse. Without so much as a glimpse, our beautiful girl was rushed down the hall and out of sight.
Back in our room at Salem Hospital, we learned our baby was born with a thyroid tumor that precluded her ability to breathe. Once stabilized, she would be transported to OHSU for surgery. Welcome to the world, sweet Lyndsey.
The surgery was a resounding success. After a couple years of good health and joy it became apparent that all was not well. Unrelated to her tumor, Lyndsey had been born with Cystine Cystinosis, a rare genetic disorder for which there was no cure or treatment. The prognosis was poor as most children with cystinosis live only 10 or 12 years. She sure fooled them.
It wasn't easy though; a multitude of doctor appointments, blood tests, two kidney transplants, and various poking and prodding. Through it all, she maintained an outlook and zest for life that belied her struggles.
She also had some intensely wonderful times: she had relatives and friends who knew their time with her was limited and made the most of it. Astronomy, hiking, and photography with her dad, quilting and crafts and other beauty and utility with her mom, kidding around with her fiercely protective sister, rowdy discussions about history and politics and so much else with cousins and others. She was greatly loved.
Throughout her life Lyndsey participated in clinical research of the Cystinosis Research Foundation. Donations can be made to: CRF 19200 Von Karman Ave suite 920, Irvine, CA 92612.
Survivors include Mother, Debra Beeler, Father, Alan Beeler, Sister, Jenee Hooton and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019