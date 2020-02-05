|
Lynette "Lonnie" Audrey Myers
McMinnville - Lynette "Lonnie" Audrey Myers of McMinnville, Oregon passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on December 30, 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Joseph and Ethel Duner. She grew up in Wheaton, Illinois and in the bay area of California. She married Tucson Myers June 27, 1953. In 1967, they moved to Silverton and lived there for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tucson, and brother, Richard Duner. Lonnie is survived by her son Mark Myers (Sandy) and her son Joel Myers (Louise), her 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, her sister Duane Bell (Gene) and 4 nephews.
Lonnie was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister and auntie. She was loved dearly by all of us and will be greatly missed.
Lonnie graduated from Oregon College of Education in 1978 and worked as a teacher at Chemeketa Community College for many years. Before that, she was a writer and reporter for the Silverton Appeal Tribune. She was also frequently involved in doing volunteer work. After retiring, Lonnie and Tucson traveled several times in Europe. Lonnie lived her last twelve years in the Hillside Community where she had many wonderful friends and was given great loving care.
She often shared how God would place her in a position to help others who were challenging and had special needs. To her, that was her most fulfilling role in this world. She had a way of viewing nearly all of her life's adventure in a clearly positive manner.
Lonnie was loving, courageous, kind, funny and always an advocate for those in need. She loved God and was thankful for her abundant life.
A memorial service will be held in McMinnville on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Chapel of Macy and Son. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020