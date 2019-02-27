Lynn Landsiedel



Salem - Lynn passed quietly into the gates of heaven from home on February 23rd, 2019. On Friday March 1st, 2019 funeral service will take place at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services at 10am. Burial will be at Cloverdale Cemetery in Turner, Oregon. Lynn was born and raised in North Dakota to Virgil and Lenora Landsiedel. After high school, he travelled and worked in North Dakota, Colorado, and California. Eventually settling in Salem, Oregon with his family in 1992. Lynn worked in the roofing industry as a roofer for 40 years, in which part of that time he ran his own roofing business. Lynn enjoyed sports, old muscle cars, and time spent with his family. He is survived by his two children, His daughter, Michelle Mespelt, husband Aaron, grandson, and Son Ryan Landsiedel all of Salem, Oregon. His three siblings, Terry Landsiedel, Sharlene Ward, sons Christopher and Steven Ward, Roger Landsiedel, sons Cody Landsiedel and Shane Frisbie . Girlfriend Dana Leahy and daughter Nina Leahy-Schlecht. He is preceded in death by His father, Virgil Landsiedel, and mother, Lenora Landsiedel. His brother, Steve Landsiedel. Lynn will be missed by those who knew and loved him, holding firm to the truth that we will spend eternity in heaven together. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary