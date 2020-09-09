1/1
Lynne Murphy Griffith
Lynne Murphy Griffith

Griffith - Lynne Murphy Griffith passed away at home in West Salem on June 24, 2020.

She was born in Ogden, UT to Virginia Irene (Bott) & Castle Keola Murphy. The family then moved to Salem, OR where she and her older brothers (Mark and Alan Murphy) attended Englewood, Parrish and North Salem HS, where she graduated in 1959. She then attended Brigham Young University before starting work in the airline industry for TWA. She loved to talk about all the famous people she met while flying.

Lynne will be remembered for many things, but mostly for having a real zest for living life to the fullest.

She and her husband of 41 years, Gary, the love of her life, had many adventures together over the years. Camping and being active was a big part of their marriage. They traveled in their RV all over the United States and Canada, and she spent several decades at Taylor Park on the Little North Fork. Many campers will remember the "drive-by" invitations from Lynne - as well as her amazing camp food.

In the '90s and early 2000s she was the secretary of the Mt. Hood Miata Club. Lynne was also a member of the Elks Club and The Eagles, and she was a founding member of the annual Tri-Griff-A-Lon; an event that will be fondly remembered by anyone who ever attended or witnessed it.

Lynne's house was always a warm and open place. She loved gardening, knitting, and was a voracious reader. She loved horseshoes, bowling, and golf, and Lynne was an amazing cook. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage, and that made for many St. Patrick's Day memories.

Lynne is survived by her husband, Gary, her son, Jeff Patterson (Holly), daughter, Paige Wittman (Billy), step-son, Greg Griffith (Lisa) and 6 grandchildren (Brody and Reese Wittman, Noah, Olivia and Cole Patterson, and Garrett Griffith) and by many nieces and nephews and extended family.

No memorial service is planned at this time.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

