Salem - Leona was born Mildred Leona Faxon near Albany, OR. She was the 2nd child of Milton and Inez Faxon. She graduated from Eddyville High School in 1949. She married David Jaynes in 1953.



David preached in St. John, WA for 4 years. Daughters Nancy and Alice were born while they were there. Ann joined the family while David was preaching in Wilbur, WA. In 1961, the family moved to Salem, OR and son, Rob, was born in 1966.



Shortly after moving to Salem, they joined Court St. Christian Church. Leona was a member there for 58 years. She taught Sunday School, helped with youth activities, joined the quilt group, worked part time at the day care center, and worked on different missions projects.



Starting in 1967, the family size fluctuated for the next 8 years as Leona became "Mom" to many foster children. She shared her faith with her children and with those around her.



David and Leona were married until his death in 2016. By this time, Leona was battling Parkinson's and dementia. She was able to stay at her home until May of last year. The family is thankful for the wonderful respite program at Center 50+ that Leona was involved in her last year living at home. They are also thankful for the loving care she received from the staff at The Woods at Willowcreek.



Leona is predeceased by her husband and her brothers, Paul and Richard. She is survived by her four children: Nancy Eaton (Jerry), Alice Breyer (Skip), Ann Jaynes, and Rob Jaynes (Tina); her brother: Darrel Faxon; sisters: Letha Weaver, and Blanche McCaw; 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



A memorial service will be held at West Salem Christian Church, where her daughter attends, at 11:00am on Saturday, April 20th.



