Mabel Anne Griffith
Salem - Mabel Anne Griffith, 92, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on September 28, 2019 at Brookstone Alzheimer's Facility after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on January 6, 1927 to Hubert and Alice Schmitz in Beloit, Kansas. She was raised and educated in Beloit where she met and married Wesley Griffith. They resided in Beloit until 1955 when they migrated to Salem with their two sons, Gary and Monte.
Mabel was a homemaker who loved to cook, garden and quilt. Prior to her onset of Alzheimer's, she spent a great deal of time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren making fond memories with each of them. She was able to take part in her granddaughters nursing pinning ceremony in 2006
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, parents; Hubert and Alice Schmitz and brothers; Nole, Don and Delmar Schmitz. She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Lynne) of Salem and Monte (Sheri) of Lodi, CA. Grandchildren; Gabe Griffith of Concord, Ca; Jessica Mogan of Lodi, Ca; Step-grandchildren, Paige (Billy) Whitman of Salem and Jeff (Holly) Patterson. She is also survived by two great-granddaughters; Abigail & Zoey Mogan of Lodi, Ca; Step great grandchildren; Reese & Brody Whitman of Salem and Noah, Olivia and Cole Patterson. She is also survived by a sister Rosalee of North Carolina, along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave, Salem, OR. A reception will follow immediately at the Elks Lodge, 2336 Turner Rd. SE. Arrangements by Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 1, 2019