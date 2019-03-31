Mabel Rose Baughman passed away at her home in Dallas on March 15, 2019. Mabel Casper was born in Battle Ground, Washington on December 17, 1936 to Ruth (Myers) and Kenneth Casper. Growing up in Coquille, Oregon she enjoyed living in the country, loving animals, and visiting the coast. Her high school years were spent at Monterey Bay Adventist Academy, graduating in 1954. Following high school, she obtained a cosmetology and hairdresser license first in California (traveling to San Francisco with her mother who served as her hair model), then in Oregon. Bravely, she set off for southern California to live with an aunt and uncle while she looked for work as a hairdresser. After getting her first job in Beverly Hills, she moved into a studio apartment near her work. Mabel was a gorgeous, kind young woman. She had many suitors. As fate would have it, the one who caught her eye was Dwayne Baughman. Visualizing a winter wedding, Mabel and Dwayne were married on December 21, 1958 in Compton, California. She may not have realized that Dwayne's wanderlust would take them to over 20 homes from 1958 to 1982 (so, try to keep up as kids are born and adventures arise in various locales…) In 1958, Cheryl Lynn was born in Walla Walla, Washington. Moving to Salem in 1961, Michelle (Shelly) Rose was born in 1962. And finally, back to Compton in 1965, where Lori Rene completed the trio. After several more moves in California, Mabel was happy to return to Oregon – first living in Silverton, then moving to Salem. Mabel began her career as Administrator at Colonial Arms Nursing Home in 1972, buying the facility in 1980. She purchased land and worked closely with contractors to design a new facility in 1988, which became Tierra Rose Senior Living Community. Her devotion to senior care and providing a family atmosphere was unique and innovative. Her contributions to long-term care in the Salem area were meaningful and significant. She loved adventures and had fond memories of a month-long trip to Europe with her mom, a trip to Holland with Lori, a trip by herself to Brazil, motor home trips to Alaska (her favorite place to visit), and many trips with her daughters. At home, throughout the years, her daughters remember many family and friends living in Mabel's house and enjoying her generosity. She fulfilled a dream of building her own home on 40 acres outside Dallas, Oregon where she lived from 1999 to 2019. She shared the last years with her companion, Lloyd Martin. If you knew Mabel, you loved her, and you also knew that her daughters were her everything. It was always, "Mabel and the Girls." Always. She leaves behind a heartbroken but extremely grateful family including: her devoted daughters, Cherie Baze, Shelly Castronovo, and Lori Lassen; her sons-in-law, John Lassen, Jeff Baze and Deen Castronovo; her adoring and "perfect" grandchildren, Tyler (Kaylee) Baze, Shane Baze, Kyle Castronovo, Zach Baze, Taylor Lassen, Trevor Lassen, and Theo Lassen; her great-grandkids, Lydia and Liam; her beloved cousin, Rose Eudy; her sisters, Carolyne and Jeanne; her sister-in-law, Barb; and, her nephews and niece, Mike and Steve Casper, Matthew Podboy and Melissa Ortiz. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many people who loved her including, Sue & Gregg Steffel, her wonderful West Valley Hospital nurses, Dr. Tiffany and her staff, Brighton Hospice, Rod Bacon, Linda & Randy Baker, and Zach Leigh. And, of course, our amazing staff at Tierra and Rosewood. Celebration of her fabulous life will be at Illahe Hills Country Club, 3376 Country Club Dr S in Salem, on April 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A private interment will be held at Belcrest Memorial Park. In Mabel's memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salem Health Foundation (for leukemia treatment), or to the Willamette Humane Society. (For more info, or to send condolences to her family – [email protected] ). Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary