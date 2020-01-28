|
Mack Arthur Johansen
Mack Arthur Johansen went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 18, 2020, at the age of 88.
He was born on May 2, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Margaret Viola and Thomas Arthur Johansen.
At a young age, the family moved to Oakland, California.
When Mack was 14, he was diagnosed with polio and underwent surgery and a long recovery. When Mack was 16, his father died.
Mack attended Oakland Technical HS, graduated in the spring of 1949, and entered UC Berkeley that fall. On June 21, 1952, he married Bette Joan Russell.
In 1953, they both graduated from Berkeley, Mack was drafted by the army, and he was stationed in West Germany. Bette followed, and in 1955, their first child, Elisabeth, was born in an Army hospital in West Germany.
After discharge, they returned to the California Bay Area and bought a home in San Jose. Mack embarked on a career in the fledgling "computer" industry, working for FMC, Fairchild, Raytheon, ITT, Schlumberger, and AMD, in a career that spanned four decades.
Two more children followed, Eric in 1957; and Rebecca in 1958.
In 1989, Mack lost the love of his life when Bette lost her battle with cancer. His mother died in 1993.
Mack retired in 1996, eventually selling the family home and moving into a 55+ community.
About a year ago, he moved to Salem, first living at Hidden Lakes Independent Living, and then at Redwood Heights Assisted Living.
He was very involved in his churches—Trinity, Immanuel, and West Valley Presbyterian Churches of San Jose.
He is survived by his children Beth (Franklin), Eric (Barb), and Becky (Marvin), and his grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity Covenant Church, 5020 Liberty Rd S, Salem, OR 97306.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Trinity Covenant Church missions committee.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020