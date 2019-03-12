|
|
Maecel Scovell
Happy Valley - July 1929- Feb 2019
Maecel Scovell passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Happy Valley. Maecel was born to Clare and Vina Bissell in Eugene Oregon. After graduating from Eugene high school, she was an active member of Central Christian Church where she met her husband Joseph Scovell and they married Nov 26, 1948. Maecel is survived by her; 4 children and their spouses, Skip Scovell of Fairbanks AK, Jolene and Carl Erickson of Happy Valley, David and Norma Scovell of Eugene, Mark and Dawn Scovell of Killeen TX; and 15 grandchildren, Laura, Jon, Tami, Eric, Pat, Jackie, Shannon, Kyle, Courtney, Derek, Daniel, Micah, Jon, Joseph and Jeremy. Maecel also enjoyed her 18 Great and 2 Great-Great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband Joseph Scovell August 2014. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A celebration of Maecel's life will take place at 2pm Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11667 SE Stevens Road, Happy Valley, OR 97086.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 12, 2019