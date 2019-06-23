Maesy Magdalene Barber



Salem - Maesy Magdalene (Westergaard) Barber, a resident of Salem, Oregon passed away late on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Salem. She was 15 days shy of her 101st birthday.



Maesy was the youngest child born to farmers Marten S. and Nicoletta J. (Jacobsen) Westergaard on June 26, 1918 in Irene, South Dakota. Maesy grew up on farms in Yankton County until the late 30's when her family moved to Josephine county in Southern Oregon. On May 19, 1940 Maesy would marry her love William Lockwood Barber and start their family in Grants Pass, Oregon. They would move to Long Beach California and add two more to their small family before settle in Chino, California where they would add four more. They would stay in southern California to raise their 7 children before moving to Oregon in the late 60's.



After moving to Salem, Maesy would work at Willamette University as a housekeeper until her retirement in 1980. In retirement she would help raise two of her grandchildren bringing her child rearing total to 9.



There was nothing Maesy loved more than her family. She loved to tell people she was the baby to Danish immigrants, had 7 children between 1940-1956, had 16 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren… "I've lost count" (she'd have a total of 25). Maesy loved to tell stories of her days growing up as a farmer's daughter, playing softball, the early years of her children, and her years at Willamette.



Maesy is survived by her Daughters, Wilma Nielsen, Dianna (husband, Urban) Mapa, Carole (husband, Dennis) Schmidt, and Cynthia (husband, Dorian) LeClair. Her Grandchildren (with their families), Mickey, Mathew, Stephan, Jacob, Jennifer, Adria, Sara, Joel, Lana, Beckie, Dori, Stefani, and Crystal.



She was preceded by her parents, 5 siblings, her loving husband, three sons, Lon, William, and Donald, Son-in-law Martin Nielsen Sr, and three grandchildren, Martin Jr., Mark, and Loni. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, June 26th at Restlawn Funeral Home. Interment Restlawn Memory Gardens. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary