Maia Francesca Manock
Spokane - Our beloved Maia Manock died much too soon. She was 33 years old.
Born October 5, 1985, in Spokane, Washington, she grew up in Altadena and Burbank, California. She graduated from Maranatha High School in Pasadena in 2004.
Maia loved theoretical physics and mathematics. After getting dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Finance at Oregon State University in 2015, where she participated in ROTC, she was hired by Intel.
Maia conquered her fears one by one. She once insisted on driving the back roads by herself from Oregon to Canyonlands, Utah and got her SUV stuck on a precipice in the dark. She was not afraid staying there all night until she was rescued in the morning. Maia also successfully completed an ROTC boot camp in a sweltering Fort Knox Kentucky summer.
Maia enjoyed animals. She named her rescue kitten "Schrodinger" after the famous physicist who devised an experiment with a cat in a box to explain quantum mechanics. Maia loved going to the Oregon State Fair with her mom and aunt every year to see the baby piglets and miniature horses.
Maia's great compassion for others was evident in her participation in social justice groups. On Facebook she once posted "I yearn for the day when being poor is considered cool!"
Her loving parents Rev. Dr. David Manock and Bren Manock, her older brother Jonathan Manock, and her aunt, uncle, and three cousins unbearably feel Maia's loss. She is preceded in death by the uncle and grandparents who adored her.
Maia will be honored at Salem Ekklesia Church located at 345 High Street S.E., Salem, Oregon 97301 on June 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Salem Dream Center in care of Salem Ekklesia will be collected for those who would like to honor Maia's memory. Salem Dream Center is a non-profit organization that helps underprivileged residents, children, and youth in Salem, Oregon. Maia personally knew Craig Oviett the founder and president of Dream Center and she valued Craig's work, which reflected her own values of helping those who struggle in life.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 26, 2019