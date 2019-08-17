|
Malynda "Mindy" Joan Pries (Roby)
Salem - Malynda "Mindy" Joan Pries (Roby) died peacefully in her home Monday July 29, 2019 in Salem, OR at the age of 55 after a courageous battle with cancer. Malynda is survived by her husband Randy, their three children Samantha, Logan, and Jared and her brother Steve.
Malynda was born Dec. 13, 1963 in Salem, OR to Thomas Mark & Vera "Madelyn" Roby. She was a graduate of Sprague High School class of 1981 and had furthered her education graduating manga cum laude from the University of Washington. She married the love of her life Randy in March 1993 and together they raised their three children. Malynda was a wonderful and supportive mother who pushed and encouraged her children to pursue and achieve their goals.
Malynda was a creative, well spoken, and vivacious individual who had many passions in her life. Her most loved job was working in radio at KSKD when she was younger and briefly at KBZY later in life. She was a talented writer and spent time writing poetry for online competitions. She loved to create beautiful and elaborate scrapbook pages and won many awards at the Oregon State Fair for her work. Her creativity and positivity even lead her to leading a group of people to paint hundreds of inspirational rocks to leave for people to find at the Salem Out of the Darkness Walk 2018.
A Memorial service will be held 11am Saturday August 17th at Bridgeport Community Chapel. We welcome family and friends to gather in memory of Malynda.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 17, 2019