Anchorage, AK. - Marc Nathan McDonald, age 49, passed away on May 7th, 2019. Marc grew up in Salem, Oregon, graduated from Central High School, and later moved to Alaska where he loved to hunt and fish. He was humorous and liked making his friends and family laugh. He leaves his children Liam, Alexa and James, brother Ryan, wife Katie and their children Logan and Anna of North Carolina. His parents, Melinda and Jim McDonald, live in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019
