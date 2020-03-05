|
|
Marcelina P. Rativo
Salem - Marcelina Pitao Rativo was born in Naval, Philippines on July 17, 1933. She passed March 4, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. She is survived by her sister, Marietta Pitao Balvin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church March 10th at 10am. Committal services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on March 16th at 10am.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020