Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelina Rativo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelina P. Rativo


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcelina P. Rativo Obituary
Marcelina P. Rativo

Salem - Marcelina Pitao Rativo was born in Naval, Philippines on July 17, 1933. She passed March 4, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. She is survived by her sister, Marietta Pitao Balvin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church March 10th at 10am. Committal services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on March 16th at 10am.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now