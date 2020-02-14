|
|
Marcia A. Guerin
Mill City - Marcia, 79, passed away at her home on January 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Marcia was born on August 1, 1941 in North Bend to Virginia and Clarence Cadle; she was the third of four children and was preceded in death by baby daughter, Lisa Elaine, grandson, David, older sister, Judy Dean, and younger brother, Richard Cadle. Marcia is survived by five children: Bryan Guerin, Connie Robison, Monte Guerin, Debra Brandon, and Gara Adams; sister: Nona Goff; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her great loves that held a magical part of her heart and life. Marcia was employed at Cook's Market in Detroit; Stewarts Grocery in Mill City and the Marian Retirement Center as a Medical Aide. Throughout her life she was always active in her community and children's school. Volunteer activities included being a leader/teacher in Girl Scouts/Boy Scouts; 4-H club and the PTA. Marcia married Bob Guerin October 10, 1959. The couple enjoyed 55 years of marriage before Bob passed in 2014. Marcia fondest memories with Bob centered around family and friends. They were both members of Santiam Vintage Steel Car club where mom enjoyed fundraisers for the community. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mehama Community Church at 2 p.m. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020