Marcia Elaine Wade
Salem - Marcia passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday March 18th. She was born July 28, 1949 in Kansas City, Kansas to Charles and Mildred Elliott; the third of four siblings Connie, Terry, and Jimmy. She is preceded in death by both parents and her beloved brother Jimmy.
She has left bereft her husband Byron Wade of over 20 years; three children Corey, Jeff and Angie; step-daughter Stacey; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Marcia loved. She was many things to many people and her circle was wide. Her home was a warm retreat on the banks of the river, welcoming all for food, gossip, games and fun. She believed family is what you make it, and she embraced us all, in our celebrations and in our mistakes. After a career in nursing and healing others, she retired and embraced travel adventures with Byron and friends, took up quilting and playing BINGO. She loved sharing family memories, and it sometimes seemed there was no one she could not link to someone else and tell a story about. Now she'll live on in the stories we tell about her.
Some family members are now looking forward to being able to tell all the stories about Marcia. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020