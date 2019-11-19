|
Margaret Agnes Obersinner
November 9, 1939 - November 5, 2019
Margaret Agnes Obersinner was born November 9, 1939 in Junction City, Oregon to William and Helen Stalp (Lutz). Her early years were spent on "The Ranch" with her parents and older brother Don Stalp in Harrisburg, Oregon. Approaching school age, her parents wanted the kids to have a quality Catholic education, they moved to Salem to attend St. Vincent's grade school. In 1951 they moved to Scotts Mills, Oregon and she attended Mt. Angel Academy. Margaret graduated on May 31, 1957 and three weeks later on June 22, 1957 she married the "love of her life", Alan Obersinner of Mt. Angel.
Alan and Margaret bought their first farm in the Monitor area in 1957. There they raised berries, pole beans, grain and some livestock. In 1959 they welcomed their daughter, Sharon and one year later, their son, David. They moved to a farm in the North Howell area in 1962. As the farm grew, they added broccoli, cauliflower, onions, grass seed and nursery. They remained on the farm until 1990 when they moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon.
Margaret and Alan enjoyed 38 years of marriage until Alan's passing on December, 19, 1995. Always one to keep busy, she spent much of her time manicuring her beautiful yard, traveling to the grandkids' sporting events, cooking a great meal, shopping at Nordstrom and cherishing the company of family and friends.
As Margaret's health declined, she moved to the Mt. Angel Towers in 2013. There she enjoyed spending time with so many of the residents, staff and visits from family.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Sharon Cebula (Phil) of Vancouver, WA, son David (Marguerite) of Silverton and brother Don Stalp of Forest Grove. She is also survived by her grandchildren Amy Ebel (Dustin) of Beaverton, Jake Obersinner of Woodburn, Joe Obersinner (Ashley) of Silverton, Daniel Cebula (Liliana) of Portland, Ryan Cebula of Portland and one great grandchild, Haylie Obersinner of Silverton.
Funeral Mass was held on Thursday November 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, Oregon followed by her burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Margaret's family wishes to thank the staff at the Mt. Angel Towers for all their loving care and concern for her well being. We also wish to thank Dan Hyde, FNP and all the staff at Legacy Medical Group Mt. Angel for their years of compassionate care.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Margaret's name may contribute to St. Mary's Parish in Mt. Angel, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019