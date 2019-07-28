|
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Lewellyn
Salem - Peggy Lewellyn passed away July 22, 2019 after a brief illness.
Peggy was born May 24, 1935 in Prineville, OR to Walter and Anne Colpitts. She grew up on a ranch in the high desert playing with sheepdogs and riding horses. She was the apple of her parents' eye and was the Crook County high school rodeo queen.
Peggy attended beauty school in Springfield OR and became a licensed cosmetologist. She was active in the industry for 60 years, sitting on trade boards and instructing new students. She worked at Harvey Loveall Salon in Salem for many years, and later co-owned Professional Hair. She spent her last years working at Lifestyles Unlimited. Her co-workers and clients were her second family and she was not ready to retire yet because she loved her job so much. (And she was still really good at it!)
She married Del Lewellyn in 1957. They lived in Medford and Eugene, then settled in Salem in 1970. They had two children, Richard (Rick) and Lynn, and were divorced in 1985.
She loved gardening and growing flowers and had a back yard worthy of Sunset magazine. She loved all animals and was never without a dog or three. She was the best mother and friend, not only to her own kids but to countless of their friends growing up. She was also the matriarch of the family ranch in Central Oregon; the heart of deer and elk camp, which is as much about family, friends and good times as about hunting. Her spirit will live with us there forever.
Peggy is survived by son Rick (partner Kathy Kihn), daughter Lynn (husband Dave Jones), granddaughter Jaimie (husband Brad Aronson), and her beloved Golden Retriever Spencer.
A celebration of life will be held at Peggy's house on August 24, 2019, open house from noon to midnight. Please come by anytime to share memories, laughter and tears. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019