Margaret A. Boyle passed from this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 53 years, Richard H. Boyle. Margaret leaves behind her son, David Boyle, daughter-in-law Victoria Boyle, family in California and Norway, and friends all over the world.



Margaret was born in Portland October 9, 1929, to Norwegian immigrant parents. She grew up in Portland and graduated from Franklin High School in 1947. She moved to San Francisco in 1954 where she loved her work at Lundy Travel Bureau. In early 1963, she met Richard and they were married in November of that year. In 1967, Richard & Margaret adopted their son, David. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1971. Margaret retired from Blue Cross in the mid 90s and Richard & Margaret traveled extensively until medical issues grounded them in 2011.



A memorial service will be held at Unitarian Church of Salem, at the corner of Center St & Cordon Rd SE, on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 2:30pm. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 2, 2019