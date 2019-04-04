Margaret C. Chadburn



Eugene - Margaret Chadburn passed away April 2 in Eugene where she had lived since February, 2013. A native Oregonian, Margaret was born in Salem and raised in Portland, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1951. She worked for the Multnomah County Library Association and later for a Portland pharmacy.



Margaret and her husband Gerald were married at St. Luke Lutheran Church on Valentines Day, 1953. They lived in Portland, Myrtle Creek and Grants Pass and moved to Salem in 1968 where they lived in the same house for 45 years before moving to Eugene.



Margaret attended Chemeketa Community College and worked for the Employment Department, retiring in 1992. She was a longtime member of Christ The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Salem where she was active in women's groups and served on altar committee, was a Junior League advisor and administered Holy Communion to the homebound.



An avid walker, she also liked to read and knit and especially enjoyed spending lazy afternoons playing cribbage and scrabble with Gerald. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Gerald; daughters Jeanine Hellyer (Steve) of Eugene and Jennifer Chadburn (Gary Plotner) of Bakersfield, Calif., and sons Michael (Robin Domogalla) of Woodburn, Ore., and Daniel (Thomas Nichols) of Falls Church, Va.



She also leaves behind sister Sharon Overholser of Prineville, Ore., and Sharon's daughters Liesa and Kristin; grandchildren Sarah Barrett (Kyle) and Sydney Saks (Avery) of Eugene, and great grandchildren Arya Saks and Benjamin Barrett. At her request, a funeral service will be held Friday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. at City View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Salem with burial to follow.