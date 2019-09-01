Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Rotary Pavilion at Riverside Park
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Finlayson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Meg) Finlayson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Meg) Finlayson Obituary
Margaret (Meg) Finlayson

Salem - Margaret (Meg) Finlayson, 69, of Salem, Oregon passed away on July 1, 2019. Meg was born in 1949 in Oakland, California, the fourth daughter of John and Barbara (Tesche) Finlayson. She graduated from Berkeley High School in 1967, attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Ca. and became a Physical Therapy Assistant after attending Portland State College. She worked for the State of Oregon at the Callahan Center and Fairview. After a brief period providing home health, Meg joined the Willamette Education Service District. In that capacity, Meg was often called upon to build or modify adaptive equipment for physically limited students.

Meg was an avid gardener, especially of roses. She was a creative knitter and cross stitcher. In retirement, she continued working with children, volunteering weekly in a Salem elementary classroom supporting reading instruction. She also volunteered in the Children's Room at the Salem Library.

Meg is survived by her three sisters, Ann Sandstrom of Bandon, OR, Catherine (Kate) Reed of Winchester, VA and Joan Anderson of Brown Deer, WI, five nieces and two nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Salem at the Rotary Pavilion at Riverside Park on September 21st at 2:30. Donations in honor of Meg can be made to the Humane Society. Please view tribute wall at www.vtgolden.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now