Margaret (Meg) Finlayson
Salem - Margaret (Meg) Finlayson, 69, of Salem, Oregon passed away on July 1, 2019. Meg was born in 1949 in Oakland, California, the fourth daughter of John and Barbara (Tesche) Finlayson. She graduated from Berkeley High School in 1967, attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Ca. and became a Physical Therapy Assistant after attending Portland State College. She worked for the State of Oregon at the Callahan Center and Fairview. After a brief period providing home health, Meg joined the Willamette Education Service District. In that capacity, Meg was often called upon to build or modify adaptive equipment for physically limited students.
Meg was an avid gardener, especially of roses. She was a creative knitter and cross stitcher. In retirement, she continued working with children, volunteering weekly in a Salem elementary classroom supporting reading instruction. She also volunteered in the Children's Room at the Salem Library.
Meg is survived by her three sisters, Ann Sandstrom of Bandon, OR, Catherine (Kate) Reed of Winchester, VA and Joan Anderson of Brown Deer, WI, five nieces and two nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Salem at the Rotary Pavilion at Riverside Park on September 21st at 2:30. Donations in honor of Meg can be made to the Humane Society. Please view tribute wall at www.vtgolden.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019