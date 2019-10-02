Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Belcrest Cemetery
Salem, OR
1927 - 2019
Margaret Hanson Obituary
Margaret Hanson

Turner - Margaret R Hanson passed away on Sept 25, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Fairview Oklahoma in 1927 to parents John and Lilly (Weins) Unruh. Margaret married Lee Kenneth Hanson in 1947 and had children Gayle, Connie, Debbie and Ron, along with two step-sons, Dennis and Wendell. After Lee passed away in 1966, Margaret remained on the farm where she raised their children. She was passionate about her horses and owned many over the years and always fostered an independent spirit and appreciation for the outdoors. She frequently wandered around the property with a cup coffee in her hand and enjoying her horses. Margaret was also an extremely compassionate caregiver, working at Salem Hospital for over 20 years, later as private caregiver, and then as a veterinary clinic assistant. In her 92 years of life she had no shortage of witty remarks and considered everyone her friend.

Margaret is survived by her children Gayle Strawn (Rick), Connie Parker ( Pete), Debbie Heil and Ron Hanson (Karen), and step-children Dennis Bruce (Cheryl) and Wendell Bruce (Maggie). Margaret was one of 10 kids born to Lilly and John Unruh and is survived by two siblings, Waldo Unruh and Fern Nichols.

She was gifted with 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at Belcrest Cemetery in Salem, Or on Oct 4, 2019 at 11:00 am

Reception to follow at Salem Heights Church, 375 Madrona Ave S, Salem, OR
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019
