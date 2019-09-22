|
|
Margaret Jean Weeks
Keizer - Margaret Jean "Peggy" Weeks passed away peacefully September 13, 2019 in the loving care of family and caregivers at the Grace Center of the Willamette Lutheran Home. She was 96. Peggy was born Margaret Jean Reinholdt in Portland on February 15, 1923 to Lloyd and Emma Reinholdt. She had one older brother, Bob. Peggy had a happy childhood with lots of attention from aunts and uncles.
The family moved to Salem in 1933 where her father established a business crafting wood shades and Venetian blinds. She attended McKinley Elementary, Leslie Junior High, and Salem High School; and was one of the early classes in the new location now known as North Salem High School. She loved high school, was active in ski club and other activities, and was a "song leader." She kept in contact with many of her former Salem High classmates.
She attended Willamette university for one year and Oregon State for a second year, and intended to go to nursing school. During that year the war broke out. Her high school boyfriend Victor Collins was called into the Army Air Corps where he served as a B-17 bombardier. They married the week before he was to report to training. Peggy followed Victor to training bases in Washington, California, and Louisiana before he was assigned to Europe.
In Alexandria, Louisiana, Peggy stayed in a boarding house near the base. Her hosts introduced her the Episcopal Church and she remained a faithful member of that church. In the 60s she helped found St. Timothy's in Salem.
Peggy and Victor had three children, Marilyn, John, and Markie. She was a devoted mother. After a divorce, Peggy focused on her children. She worked at a dermatology office. She loved trips to the beach, Disneyland and adventures to her parent's home in Cascade Locks.
In 1967, Peggy met and married Wayne Weeks. Peggy and Wayne loved to travel and visited many countries including Japan, Norway, Sweden, Russia, Morocco, Germany, Thailand, New Zealand, Costa Rica and more. She would say one of her favorite trips, though, was to Ireland with her three children.
Peggy was an accomplished artist and was active in the art community in Salem and Keizer for many years. She loved to paint people and places she had seen in her travels. Peggy and Wayne loved to play bridge and belonged to several bridge groups. Wayne and Peggy joined the Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in the 90s. Peggy enjoyed her family, including Wayne's children Sydney, John and Bill. Peggy loved her grandchildren Marissa, Michael and Regina and the Weeks clan, including John, Brad and Kathy. Wayne preceded her in death and she missed him dearly. Peggy continued to reside at Willamette Lutheran.
Peggy would often say "Life has been good to me" and considered each day as a blessing.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019