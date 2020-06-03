Margaret L. CadySalem - Margaret L. Cady, 101 years of age passed away at WindSong Memory Care of Eola Hills, Salem, Oregon on Friday, May 29, 2020.Margaret was born in Toledo, Oregon on April 27, 1919 to Maud and Elmer Horning. She joined a sister, Lila Mary Horning and was followed by two sisters, Doris Eleanor Horning and Gladys Marie Horning all of whom preceded her in death.Margaret graduated from Corvallis High School in 1937. She married Kenneth C. Cale on October 20, 1938. They settled for many years in Bend. He owned a Bear Wheel & Brake Service. Their first daughter, Judith Lenore (Nelson) was born in 1940, followed by Joyce Elaine (Rodney Brown) in 1942 and by JoAnn (Bradley Tongue) in 1958.Ken Cale joined the US Navy after Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. He served for two years leaving Margaret home alone with two small girls. When he returned after the war was over, he continued to own and operate the brake service company. In 1957 the Cales purchased and operated a hardware and sporting goods store in Bend where Margaret worked until 1970.While residing in Bend, Margaret was recognized for her many volunteer activities including the Bend Swimming Pool; the US Air Force-managed Filter Center, part of the Ground Observers Corp following World War II; Deschutes County Council of Camp Fire Girls, where she was awarded the top national volunteer award for excellence, the American Red Cross and various other charities and events. She was also recognized as Bend's Mother of the Year. In 1959-60 the Cale family hosted an American Field Service Exchange Student from Panama, Haydee Mendez (Espino).When the Cales divorced in 1970, Margaret and her youngest daughter, JoAnn, moved to Salem. Margaret worked for an insurance agency, Curry, Cropp Cates until she retired. In 1972 Margaret married Marion Cady and inherited his five children; Mary Theresa Cady (Leet) who preceded her in death; Timothy Cady (Sandy), Elizabeth Cady (Oscar Allen); Ross Cady (Cindy); Marion Edith Cady (Mike Jarisch). Margaret quickly became the matriarch of a huge blended family.Margaret made literally hundreds of quilts from king size to crib size for each of the kids and each grandchild and great grandchild and many more. She volunteered for decades at Brush College School in Salem. She worked with special needs kids. She never ran out of love and attention for each of these kids. She was so proud of their progress and they adored her.Marion Cady preceded her in death in 1990.A Celebration of Life will be held for Margaret when the pandemic is over.