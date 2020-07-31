1/1
Margaret Lois Craker
Margaret Lois Craker

Salem - Margaret Lois Craker went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. Margaret was born in Nuangola, Pennsylvania to Catherine and Karl Stout. On July 14,1956, Margaret married the love of her life, Edward Craker. Margaret is survived by her husband Edward Craker, (Salem) her daughter Diane Craker, (Salem), a son Edward Craker Jr. and his wife Lola, (Tampa Florida) a son, Stephen Craker and his wife Elizabeth, (Ashland OR) a daughter, Carol Delamarter (Salem), five grandsons, one granddaughter, two great grandsons, and a brother, David Stout. (North Carolina) Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Stout, a brother, Karl Stout, and her son-in-law, Terry Delamarter. A graveside service for family and friends will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Union Hill Cemetery, Sublimity Oregon. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
