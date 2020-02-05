Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Salem First Church of the Nazarene
1932 - 2020
Salem - Margaret Lou Norvell was born 10/08/1932 and died 01/31/2020 at the age of 87.

Born in Shelbyville Tennessee where she met her beloved husband Ray. She is survived by her daughters; Sylvia, Sandra, and by Lisa and her son, Mike. Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In her early years, Margaret worked in what they called back then a Five and dime store. She also worked in the health department. In 1957 Margaret began her life as a loving wife and mother and ultimately wonderful grandmother and great grandma.

A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held on Saturday, Feb 15th at 1pm at Salem First Church of the Nazarene under the direction of Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors. Private Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

Please leave a message for her family at HED.fh.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
