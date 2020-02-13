Services
Margaret M. Driscoll


1920 - 2020
Margaret M. Driscoll Obituary
Margaret M. Driscoll

Salem - Margaret M. Driscoll was born in Salem, Oregon on December 26, 1920 to Robert and Nany Clare. She died in Salem on February 9, 2020. Margaret worked as a secretary in the medical field.

She was preceded in death by husbands Gerald Kendall and Robert Driscoll. She is survived by her grandsons, Scott and Stephen Anderson and niece, Diane Holmes.

No services will be held and private inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
