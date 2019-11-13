|
|
Margaret Pemberton Fisher
Beloved mother, aunt, and friend Margaret Pemberton Fisher passed away peacefully on October 30, with her daughter Valerie Rose at her side. Margaret was born in Salem in 1922, the daughter of Rev. Harry and Irene Pemberton. With her seven siblings, she grew up in various areas of western Washington and Oregon. Margaret returned to Salem to attend Willamette U., graduating in 1944.
After working for the Polk Co. Welfare Department, she earned her Masters of Social Work at UC Berkeley 1951. She moved to Chicago, where she worked in the Illinois Department of Mental Health. She also worked for Traveler's Aide, a service supporting new immigrants. There she met her future husband, widower Hugh Fisher, and his daughter Valerie. Hugh and Margaret married in 1961, and moved to the south suburbs, where she helped develop school programs for children with special needs. In 1966, the Fishers became a farm family, as Hugh achieved his dream of returning to his farming roots. Hugh repaired barns and planted corn, while Margaret kept the books, and ensured that the work crew was well-fed. They maintained their social work jobs while running the farm, where countless friends and families enjoyed hayrides and picnics.
Margaret retired from social work in 1989. After Hugh's death in 2004, she returned to Salem, to be closer to her west coast family. She lived in the Capital Manor community, enjoying friends, volunteering, and doing the daily crossword - in pen! In 2009 Margaret helped the family establish the Harry and Z. Irene Pemberton Scholarship for Willamette students. Margaret is survived by daughter Valerie Rose of Washington State, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support Margaret's favorite organizations: Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU, and the Nature Conservancy.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019