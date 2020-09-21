1/
Margaret R. Koenig
Margaret R. Koenig

05/06/1929 - 09/17/2020

Born in Salem, Ore., Margaret grew up in Gervais where she lived most of her life before moving to Woodburn in 2015.

Margaret graduated from Gervais High School and married William Koenig on June 19, 1947. She worked as a bookkeeper for St. Paul Feed and Supply prior to retiring. Margaret was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, reading, and jigsaw puzzles.

Margaret is survived by daughters Nancy (Firmino) Machado and Shirley (Greg) Kovach. Grandchildren Jessica Van Horn, Michelle (Adam) Axtell, Heather Koenig, Brian (Maria) Koenig, Marty Kovach, and Valerie Kovach, and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte and Carter Keene, husband William Koenig, daughter Valerie Koenig, son Philip Koenig, sisters Alma Andreas and Rosalie Grassman, and brother Alfred Keene.

Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 23rd from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Cornwell Colonial Chapel in Woodburn. Prayer vigil will begin on Thursday, September 24th at 9:30am with mass service at 10:00am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Gervais. Vault interment following at Belcrest Memorial Cemetery in Salem.

Due to current circumstances, space for attendance will be limited. Please contact Nancy Machado for additional information.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
