Margaret R. Pennell
August 2, 1921 - December 7, 2019
Margaret was born to parents Clement Schroeder and Charlotte (Strassman) in Manitowac, Wisconsin on August 2, 1921. She grew up attending elementary and high school in Manitowac. Later she attended Mt Mary College and Milwaukee Business Institute.
After school she migrated to California. During World War II she worked for Army Intelligence at the Radiation Laboratory, Univ of California in Berkeley. She worked at LeConte Hall around such notables as J Robert Oppenheimer and Lt Gen Leslie Groves. Near the end of the war she joined United Airlines as a stewardess. She trained in Chicago and was subsequently based in San Francisco. She typically flew routes to Chicago and Denver operating on the DC-3 aircraft.
She met and married Kenneth in 1948 leaving her job with United to join her husband who was in the Army Air Corp. She lived on many air force bases through the fifties including a time in the Panama Canal Zone. Her first time in Salem was in 1955 when her husband was attached to Willamette Univ ROTC. In 1964 she moved to Salem permanently settling in South Salem to raise her three children.
Margaret loved art, bridge and reading. She was a dedicated golfer and long time member at Illahe Hills Country Club. Margaret spent her last years as a resident with friends at Capitol Manor.
Margaret is survived by her three children Kathy Judson living in Salem, Robert in Huntsville, Al and Tom from Phoenix, AZ. Her grandchildren are Lesley, Corey, Sean, Katie, and Annsley. Her first born grandchild Todd Judson died in 1998. There are eight great grandchildren spread out from Oregon to France.
An Open House will be held at 2pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Capital Manor in the Magnolia Room. Internment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Her family would like to thank the staff at Capital Manor and Willamette Valley Hospice for their wonderful care. Contributions in her name may made to .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019