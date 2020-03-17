|
Margie Ann Baker
Salem - Margie Ann Baker, age 87, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. Margie was born October 5, 1932 to Roy & Muriel (Davis) Michael. She is a native Oregonian, known for her nursery business, "Margie's Gardens."
Margie is predeceased by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Baker. She is survived by her sons: Chuck (Donna), Devon (Karen), Alan (Maryanne), Brian (Cathi), Gary (Becky), and Perry (Kim); 16 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A small service will be held for Margie on April 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hopewell Cemetery in Dayton.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Baker family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020