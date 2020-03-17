Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Hopewell Cemetery
Dayton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Ann Baker


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Ann Baker Obituary
Margie Ann Baker

Salem - Margie Ann Baker, age 87, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. Margie was born October 5, 1932 to Roy & Muriel (Davis) Michael. She is a native Oregonian, known for her nursery business, "Margie's Gardens."

Margie is predeceased by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Baker. She is survived by her sons: Chuck (Donna), Devon (Karen), Alan (Maryanne), Brian (Cathi), Gary (Becky), and Perry (Kim); 16 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A small service will be held for Margie on April 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hopewell Cemetery in Dayton.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Baker family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now