Marguerite Louise (Maggie) Gahr
Marguerite (Maggie) Louise Gahr died August 3rd. Maggie was born in a logging camp houseboat on Lake Coeur d'Alene in 1923. At Roosevelt High, she was editor of her yearbook and May Queen. She met her husband Edward (Ned) Potter at Oregon State. Her passions were politics and her garden leading her naturally to becoming a Master Gardener. She retired from Associated Oregon Industries in 1982 and began her second career working for the Oregon State Legislature and did not retire until she was 76! In 1983 she wed Arno Denecke. She is survived by son Michael Potter (Rachel) and daughter Shirley Hoem (Eric), 5 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
