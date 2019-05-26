Marguerite Scudder



Salem - Marguerite "Marge" Scudder 97, passed away on May 15th 2019. She was born on November 18th 1921 in Bloomfield, Missouri where she spent her younger years.



In 1942 she met and married the love of her life, Herman Scudder. They spent the next years traveling and making their home wherever the military took them. He passed away in 1994.



Marge was fortunate enough to have met her next love, Harold Popham. They were together until his death in 2006.



She is survived by her daughter Nancy Lacey of Salem, her son Donald Scudder of Ennis Montana and was preceded in death by her daughter Jo Ann Scudder.



She was blessed with 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren. She was truly loved and will remain in our hearts forever. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary