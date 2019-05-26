Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
For more information about
Marguerite Scudder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Scudder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Scudder


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marguerite Scudder Obituary
Marguerite Scudder

Salem - Marguerite "Marge" Scudder 97, passed away on May 15th 2019. She was born on November 18th 1921 in Bloomfield, Missouri where she spent her younger years.

In 1942 she met and married the love of her life, Herman Scudder. They spent the next years traveling and making their home wherever the military took them. He passed away in 1994.

Marge was fortunate enough to have met her next love, Harold Popham. They were together until his death in 2006.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Lacey of Salem, her son Donald Scudder of Ennis Montana and was preceded in death by her daughter Jo Ann Scudder.

She was blessed with 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren. She was truly loved and will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now