Mari Love Oakes-Dodge-Marshall



Salem - Mari Love Oakes-Dodge-Marshall



Birth: Jan. 19, 1964



Death: Sept. 12, 2020



Survived by, Daughter Mindi Love Marshall, and Granddaughters Isabelle and Loralei Marshall.



Parents: Marleen J. Dodge and Raymond D. Oakes.



Siblings: Richard J. Dodge, Corby W. Dodge, Willie Dodge, and Libby Sloan. With many nieces and nephews.



Proceeded in Death: Brothers Martin R. Oakes and Larry R. Dodge, and Step-Father Larry W. Dodge.



Graduated from Lebanon High School, Chemeketa Comm. College with an Associates Degree, and Western Oregon University with a Bachelors and Masters Degree.



Mari was known for her athletic abilities in swimming, as well as track & field, she was invited to try out for the 1984 Olympics for Shot Put and Discus.



She will be missed.









