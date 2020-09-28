1/
Mari Love Oakes-Dodge-Marshall
Mari Love Oakes-Dodge-Marshall

Salem - Mari Love Oakes-Dodge-Marshall

Birth: Jan. 19, 1964

Death: Sept. 12, 2020

Survived by, Daughter Mindi Love Marshall, and Granddaughters Isabelle and Loralei Marshall.

Parents: Marleen J. Dodge and Raymond D. Oakes.

Siblings: Richard J. Dodge, Corby W. Dodge, Willie Dodge, and Libby Sloan. With many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in Death: Brothers Martin R. Oakes and Larry R. Dodge, and Step-Father Larry W. Dodge.

Graduated from Lebanon High School, Chemeketa Comm. College with an Associates Degree, and Western Oregon University with a Bachelors and Masters Degree.

Mari was known for her athletic abilities in swimming, as well as track & field, she was invited to try out for the 1984 Olympics for Shot Put and Discus.

She will be missed.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
