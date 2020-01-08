|
Maria Beatrice Trevino Perez
Silverton - Maria (Mary) B. Trevino passed away Sunday, January 5th, 2020, at the Salem Hospital. She had a beautiful spirit. She was the most kind, loving, and generous person you could ever meet. Mary had the most beautiful and contagious smile. She deeply enjoyed dancing, music, and taking family vacations.
Mary was born on February 16th, 1951 in Batesville, Texas to Aurelio and Marinez Perez. Her roots were in Silverton, Oregon where she lived and grew up attending Silverton schools including Eugene Field were her 4 grandchildren and daughter attended and her daughter worked. She graduated from Silverton High School in 1969 and went on to attend Chemeketa Community College where she received an Associate's degree in Administrative Health. Mary started her career in 1970 at Contel Phone Company and stayed with them until they closed and later went on to retire from the Salem-Keizer School District.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Guadalupe (Wally) Trevino on September 20th, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a beautiful and meaningful ceremony in Las Vegas with their family by their side.
She is preceded by her father and mother, Aurelio and Marinez Perez; her brother Daniel Perez; and her nephew, Art Perez. She is survived by her three sisters, Alma Cantu, Rose Cardiff, and Janie Perez; and her brother Willie Perez.
She is also survived by her husband, Wally; her daughter, Lydia (Trevino) Cain; son-in-law, Tom Cain; her four grandsons, Ty, Tim, Thomas, and Teagen; and their fluffy puppy, Tucker.
Mary loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
We will be celebrating and honoring the life of a beautiful woman inside and out on Friday, January 10th at 11am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Silverton, Oregon. The viewing will be at Unger Funeral Home in Silverton on Thursday, January 9th at 6pm.
Gone but never forgotten. Always in our hearts, our sweet Mary.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020