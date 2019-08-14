Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1010 Columbia St NE
Salem, OR
View Map
Maria Isabel Reyes Cendejas


1955 - 2019
Maria Isabel Reyes Cendejas Obituary
Maria Isabel Reyes Cendejas

Salem - On Wednesday, August 7th, 2019, Maria Isabel Reyes Cendejas, passed away suddenly at the age of 64. Maria was born in San Juan, Texas to Luciano and Emma Reyes on January 21st, 1955.

Maria worked as a caregiver for most of her life. She loved spending time with her family, watching old cowboy movies, and often referred to Elvis as her "honey". Maria was a caring and loving woman who dearly loved her children and grandchildren.

Maria was preceded in death by her mother Emma Reyes, son Luciano Cendejas, and grandson, Isaac Arzate. She is survived by her father Luciano Reyes, her siblings Rene Reyes, Raul Reyes, Roel Reyes, Oralia Reyes, Hortencia Adan, Alma Bonilla, Catalina Reyes, Zinnia Reyes-Lopez, and Susie Reyes, children Henry Cendejas, Jose Cendejas, and Veronica Cendejas, Grandchildren Raider Cendejas, Danika Cendejas, David Wiens, Cendejas, Avid Cendejas and Luciano Cendejas. Maria is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00pm Thursay, August 15th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 6:00pm.

Service will be 3:30pm Friday, August 16th, 2019 at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (1010 Columbia St NE) in Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019
