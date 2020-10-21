Marian Berglund



Nov 12, 1927- Oct 15, 2020



Marian was born to George and Julie Bauer and was the fourth of seven children. She married Victor Berglund and was extremely proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps.



Vic's retirement from the USMC brought them back to Keizer where they made their home and raised their family. Marian enjoyed working at JC Penney for a number of years. She enjoyed daily phone calls with her best friend and sister, Bernie Renner.



Marian is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Patsy (Erik and Kati). She is survived by daughter, Vicki (Angela, Tyler, Valerie) and son, Scott and wife, Cristy (Derrik, Ali), seven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.



Remembrances to The St. Vincent DePaul Society.









