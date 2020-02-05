|
Marian Elaine (Cook) Fittje
Salem - February 1, 1949 — February 1, 2020
Marian Fittje, of Salem, Oregon passed away at the age of 71 at her home. She began her eternal life on her birthday, with her family at her side.
Marian was born in Portland, Oregon to Wayne Marion Cook and Vivian Elaine (Deal) Cook, the first of three daughters. She lived in Portland until the age of 14, when she moved to a farm near Donald, Oregon to enjoy the rural life until she graduated from North Marion High School. She attended Northwest Nazarene College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. To support her continuing education she manned the USFS Red Hill fire lookout tower, based out of Enterprise, Oregon. In 1974, she obtained a Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Oregon.
She was employed as a Trust Office Assistant for the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs, Salem Oregon from 1979 until her retirement in 2009.
Her service in the Peace Corps in 1975, as a school librarian in Grenada, West Indies, began her international travel and her commitment to public service. This propelled a life-long fascination with foreign cultures and languages, including proficiency in Spanish, French, and Russian.
Above all, was her love and commitment to serving her Lord Jesus Christ. She was blessed to have met her loving husband Grant, whom she married in August of 1990. Grant shared her love of Christ, adding to the joy and fulfillment of their marriage.
Marian traveled throughout North America and Europe. She combined her love of travel with service to God, by joining mission trips to Eastern Russia and El Salvador. Other acts of kindness were co-teaching Sunday School with Grant, teaching English as a Second Language (ESL), involvement in the local Big Sister program, and making lovely knitted caps and quilts for little babies of need. She was a member and office-holder in the Daughters of the American Revolution organization.
Marian was a woman of wide-ranging talents and shared her gifts with so many. She will be remembered as a loving friend, sister, and wife.
Proceeded in death by her parents and nephew, she is survived by her husband Grant, sisters Carolyn (Garry) Hartz and Gail (Chuck) Goetzinger, and four nephews. A memorial service with be held at Dayspring Fellowship Church, 1755 Lockhaven Dr NE, Keizer, Oregon, at 2:00 pm, on March 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's name may be made to the Salem Union Gospel Mission or Simonka Place for Women and Children (a division of Salem Union Gospel Mission).
Arrangements by Virgil T Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020