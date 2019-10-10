|
Marian R. Stuckart
Stayton - Marian, 88 passed away October 8, in her home under the loving care of Kindred Hospice, surrounded by her family. She was born in Portland and was a long time Stayton resident. Marian was a member of Immaculate Conception, involved with Catholic Daughters of America, Altar Society and took care of the church votive candles. She was a volunteer for Michael the Archangel Pregnancy Support Center and Salem Right to Life. She loved gardening, canning her vegetables and reading books of faith. She also loved trips to the Oregon coast. Marian is survived by her seven children: Bernie of Stayton, Ed of Stayton, Geri of Salem, Frank of Stayton, Beth of Salem, Jo Hauge of Wichita, KS and Teri of Stayton. Six grandchildren: Andy, AnneMarie, John Paul, Christina, Gus and Dominic and two great-grandchildren: Peter and Matthias. Marian is also survived by her twin sister Dolores Laux of Stayton. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Stuckart in 2007, two sisters and one brother. Special thanks to Kay Pendleton who faithfully brought our mother the Holy Eucharist, Mary Stuckart for her love, support and prayers and to Sherry Masser-Rogers for her unwavering support, love and friendship to our mother and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Michael the Archangel Pregnancy Support Center, Salem Right to Life, EWTN Catholic Programming Network or your local food bank. A Rosary will be held Sunday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m., both at Immaculate Conception Church in Stayton. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019