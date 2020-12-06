Marian Wallis Fitts
August 3, 1954 -
November 28, 2020
MARIAN FITTS, 66, of Monmouth died on November 28, 2020.
Marian was born in Salem, Oregon on August 3, 1954. She graduated from Central High School in 1972 and attended Oregon College of Education. She then married and moved to Nuremberg, Germany where her son, Arron Randall Boham was born in 1976. Returning to Oregon and the Monmouth/Independence area to raise her son, she later married her husband Robert D. Fitts and recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.
Life was busy for Marian as she was always taking care of her family, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was known as Tante' (German for Aunt) and loved spending time with children; she was like a second mom to many. Over the years Marian had a variety of careers including her first job at Jim Smith Realty, Insurance Companies, the State of Oregon, the Oregon Marionberry Commission and Windermere Commercial Real Estate. Being an entrepreneur and a love of flowers, she opened Rainbow Country Flowers & Gifts in Monmouth, she and her husband Bob ran Airways Aircraft Refinishing for over 25 years, and she most recently retired from her 20+ year career as a local real estate agent. Her final venture and passion of the arts called Made Marian flourished into lovely handmade greeting cards and specialty arts & crafts where she held workshops to share her creative visions with others.
Marian is preceded in death by her father, Doug Wallis and sister, Melody Cobine Ciotti.
Survivors include her husband Robert Fitts; son, Arron Boham; mother, Dalene Cobine; brothers, Daniel Cobine & Landon Wallis; sisters, Cindy Cobine Dale (Rod Killen), Wilona Cobine and Heather Wallis-Lang and her many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Donations can be made to the Ash Creek Art Association, www.ashcreekarts.org